Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. Tlwm lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,184,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.