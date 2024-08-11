Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 434 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 434 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.52.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

HUBS traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.61. 600,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,662. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $536.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

