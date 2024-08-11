Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,079,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.