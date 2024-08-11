Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $6,272,000. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $12,032,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 115,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,020. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.49.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

