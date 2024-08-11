Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.88. 594,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

