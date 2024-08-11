Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 452 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.76. 2,976,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,194. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $591.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.83 and a 200-day moving average of $504.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

