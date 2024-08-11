Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 567,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $673.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

