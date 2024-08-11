Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT Raised to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 302.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 567,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,126. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $673.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

