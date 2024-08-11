Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by LPF Advisors LLC

LPF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,044,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 220,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.