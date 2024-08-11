Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. 1,273,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.