Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $52.60. 867,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,139. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

