Scotiabank Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$222.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$219.67.

TSE GSY traded down C$7.69 during trading on Friday, reaching C$187.29. 133,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,419. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$101.34 and a 1-year high of C$206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$190.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$176.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

