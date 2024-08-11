Scotiabank Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $59.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of VTR opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.37%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,372 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

