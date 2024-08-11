Scotiabank Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) to Sector Perform

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTO. Cormark boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.97.

BTO traded down C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,044,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,815. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.68.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 162,558 shares of company stock worth $628,717 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

