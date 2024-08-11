Scotiabank Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $116.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.58.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $121.29.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

