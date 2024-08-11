Scotiabank Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $38.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.18.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.53. 657,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,205. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.