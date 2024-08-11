Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,410,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,475,000 after purchasing an additional 479,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.