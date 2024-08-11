Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of SEE stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 5,738,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,475,000 after acquiring an additional 479,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 8.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.