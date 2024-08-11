Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Copa in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $15.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.45. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s FY2025 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Copa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPA opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,878,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

