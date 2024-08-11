Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Azul in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

AZUL opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

