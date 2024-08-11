Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 348,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 151.78 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $51,245.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 445,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,534 shares in the company, valued at $532,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $51,245.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,372 shares of company stock worth $800,691. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 29.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

