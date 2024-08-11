Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.62

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.62 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 67.45 ($0.86). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.86), with a volume of 73,263 shares trading hands.

Serabi Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.36 million, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.