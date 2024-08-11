Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Service Properties Trust Price Performance
SVC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 1,437,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $772.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Service Properties Trust
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.