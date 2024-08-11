SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,677 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 441.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.50. The stock had a trading volume of 193,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,151. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $279.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

