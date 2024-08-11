SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 332.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EWT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 5,001,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

