SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 61,153 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of APA worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. 4,063,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01. APA Co. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

