SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2,459.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,450 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,492 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.93. 431,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.31. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

