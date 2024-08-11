SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,192 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.52. 621,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

