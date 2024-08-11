SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 24,289 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.2% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $113.65. 442,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

