Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Announces Earnings Results

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shopify Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,931,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

