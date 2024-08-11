Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 161,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

