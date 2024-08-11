Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 161,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $102.81.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.