Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Raised to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Price Performance

About Siemens Energy

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.