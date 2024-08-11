SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SILV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.20. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

