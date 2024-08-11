SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.93

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.93 and traded as low as C$12.44. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.44, with a volume of 2,755 shares.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.57.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

In related news, insider Lembit Janes acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. 28.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

