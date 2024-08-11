Sitrin Capital Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243,939. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

