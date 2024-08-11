Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 36,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

