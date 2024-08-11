SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.3 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SRU.UN opened at C$23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.10.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

