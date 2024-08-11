Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) versus Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and Sol-Gel Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Therapeutics $26.00 million 10.99 -$219.71 million N/A N/A Sol-Gel Technologies $1.55 million 6.58 -$27.24 million ($0.83) -0.44

Profitability

Sol-Gel Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cartesian Therapeutics.

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Therapeutics -983.93% N/A -18.77% Sol-Gel Technologies -1,329.13% -56.20% -48.09%

Risk and Volatility

Cartesian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cartesian Therapeutics and Sol-Gel Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cartesian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 226.60%. Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,539.34%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Cartesian Therapeutics.

Summary

Cartesian Therapeutics beats Sol-Gel Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases. The company develops Descartes-15 to treat Autoimmune diseases, myeloma; and Descartes-33 which is in preclinical development for treatment of autoimmune diseases. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea. It also develops SGT-610 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome; and SGT-210, which has completed Phase I clinical trial, to treat rare hyperkeratinization disorders, such as Darier, PC, PPK, Olmsted, etc. In addition, the company is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. It has collaboration with Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and license agreements with Galderma Holding SA and Searchlight Pharma Inc. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

