Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.
Solo Brands Trading Up 11.9 %
Shares of DTC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 755,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.62.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,561,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 384,989 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 58.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solo Brands
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.