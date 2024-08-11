Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Solo Brands Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of DTC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 755,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.62.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,590.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,590.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,590.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 49,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,561,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 384,989 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 58.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

