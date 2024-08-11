Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 130.16% and a negative return on equity of 150.01%. Sonendo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sonendo Stock Down 9.6 %

NYSE:SONX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

