Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $262.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

