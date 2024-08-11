Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $874,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.44. 270,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,412. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.23. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

