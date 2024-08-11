Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $180,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,857,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $297.17. 311,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.39. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

