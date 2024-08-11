Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 598.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $3,728,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $4,538,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,797. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

