SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 38,585,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,062,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

