SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,585,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,062,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

