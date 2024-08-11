Southland Equity Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 67,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,679. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

