Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 207 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,008,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

