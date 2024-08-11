SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 886,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

