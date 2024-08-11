Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SPB traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.82. 672,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,256. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

